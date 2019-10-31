How to watch UL-Monroe vs. Arkansas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

UL-Monroe (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)

Current Records: UL-Monroe 3-4; Arkansas State 4-4

What to Know

Arkansas State has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Arkansas State and UL-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Allowing an average of 35.38 points per game, Arkansas State has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Arkansas State's and Texas State's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Red Wolves turned on the heat in the second half with 21 points. Arkansas State made easy work of Texas State and carried off a 38-14 win. Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray looked sharp as he rushed for 114 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.

Meanwhile, UL-Monroe was the 52-45 winner over App. State when they last met November of 2017. Last week? They had no such luck. The Warhawks were completely outmatched, falling 52-7 to App. State. The Warhawks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-7.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Red Wolves going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Arkansas State's victory lifted them to 4-4 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll find out if the Red Wolves can add another positive mark to their record or if the Warhawks can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Arkansas State's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Wolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.

Over/Under: 68

Series History

Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against UL-Monroe in the last five years.