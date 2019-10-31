How to watch UL-Monroe vs. Arkansas State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas State football game
Who's Playing
UL-Monroe (home) vs. Arkansas State (away)
Current Records: UL-Monroe 3-4; Arkansas State 4-4
What to Know
Arkansas State has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Arkansas State and UL-Monroe will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Allowing an average of 35.38 points per game, Arkansas State has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
Arkansas State's and Texas State's contest on Saturday was close at halftime, but the Red Wolves turned on the heat in the second half with 21 points. Arkansas State made easy work of Texas State and carried off a 38-14 win. Arkansas State RB Marcel Murray looked sharp as he rushed for 114 yards and two TDs on 22 carries.
Meanwhile, UL-Monroe was the 52-45 winner over App. State when they last met November of 2017. Last week? They had no such luck. The Warhawks were completely outmatched, falling 52-7 to App. State. The Warhawks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-7.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Red Wolves going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Arkansas State's victory lifted them to 4-4 while UL-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll find out if the Red Wolves can add another positive mark to their record or if the Warhawks can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Arkansas State's step.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Red Wolves are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Warhawks.
Over/Under: 68
Series History
Arkansas State have won all of the games they've played against UL-Monroe in the last five years.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Arkansas State 31 vs. UL-Monroe 17
- Nov 25, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. UL-Monroe 50
- Oct 29, 2016 - Arkansas State 51 vs. UL-Monroe 10
- Nov 14, 2015 - Arkansas State 59 vs. UL-Monroe 21
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Florida, Georgia meet in CFP elimination
Will the pressure to meet preseason expectations get to the Bulldogs on Saturday?
-
Harbaugh to honor retired QB recruit
J.D. Johnson, a recruit in the Wolverines' 2020 recruiting class, won't have to worry about...
-
Alabama, FSU agree to future series
The Crimson Tide and Seminoles last played in the season-opener in 2017
-
College football best bets, expert picks
Barrett Sallee has locked in his top three plays for Week 10.
-
App. St. vs. Georgia Southern odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern...
-
West Virginia vs. Baylor expert picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of college football.
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game