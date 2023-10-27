Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-4, UL Monroe 2-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Arkansas State is 8-0 against UL Monroe since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, Arkansas State couldn't handle Coastal Carolina and fell 27-17. Arkansas State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Jaylen Raynor, who threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Courtney Jackson, who picked up 99 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 38-28 to Georgia Southern.

Arkansas State now has a losing record at 3-4. As for UL Monroe, their loss was their fourth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which dropped their overall record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Going forward, the matchup is expected to be close, with UL Monroe going off as just a 2-point favorite. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Arkansas State.

Arkansas State strolled past UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in October of 2022 by a score of 45-28. The rematch might be a little tougher for Arkansas State since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UL Monroe is a slight 2-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arkansas State has won all of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 8 years.