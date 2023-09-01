Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ UL Monroe Warhawks
Current Records: Army 0-0, UL Monroe 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Army Black Knights will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the UL Monroe Warhawks. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium.
UL Monroe were ranked 18th in the nation in penalties last season, having averaged 4.9 per game. Army did well in that department too, as they were ranked 16th with an average of 4.8 per game.
UL Monroe will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 9.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.
That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for UL Monroe considering the team was a sub-par 2-8 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $588.46. Army will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 5-1 as such last season.
Odds
Army is a big 9.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.
The over/under is set at 47 points.
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Army has won both of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 3 years.
- Oct 22, 2022 - Army 48 vs. UL Monroe 24
- Sep 12, 2020 - Army 37 vs. UL Monroe 7