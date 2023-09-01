Who's Playing

Army Black Knights @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Army 0-0, UL Monroe 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: NFL Network

What to Know

The Army Black Knights will hit the road to start their 2023 campaign against the UL Monroe Warhawks. Kickoff is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on September 2nd at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium.

UL Monroe were ranked 18th in the nation in penalties last season, having averaged 4.9 per game. Army did well in that department too, as they were ranked 16th with an average of 4.8 per game.

UL Monroe will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 9.5-point underdog. They finished last season with a 5-7 record against the spread.

That disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for UL Monroe considering the team was a sub-par 2-8 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 12 games they played last year would have netted $588.46. Army will open their season as the favorite, and the team was 5-1 as such last season.

Odds

Army is a big 9.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 47 points.

Series History

Army has won both of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 3 years.