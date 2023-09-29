Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: Arkansas State 2-2, UMass 1-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

What to Know

UMass is on a six-game streak of home losses, Arkansas State a six-game streak of away losses, but someone’s luck is about to change. The UMass Minutemen will take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The contest is expected to be a close one, with UMass going off at just a 1-point favorite.

UMass fought the good fight in their overtime game against New Mexico on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. UMass fell just short of New Mexico by a score of 34-31. Even though they lost, UMass' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 26.2 points per game (they're now ranked 83rd in scoring overall).

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had great games. One of the most active was Carlos Davis, who threw for 196 yards and a touchdown. While his performance might not make the highlight reel, Cameron Carson made his presence known, having booted in three field goals and two extra points.

Meanwhile, Arkansas State was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They walked away with a 44-37 win over Southern Miss.

Jaylen Raynor had a dynamite game for Arkansas State, throwing for 233 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 97 yards and two touchdowns. Raynor was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 62 yards. Courtney Jackson was also a big playmaker, picking up 94 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams played a big role in the game for Arkansas State, adding 14 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Dominic Zvada: he added nine points with three field goals, and another five kicking extra points. His longest was a 53-yard strike in the second quarter.

Arkansas State's victory bumped their season record to 2-2 while UMass' loss dropped theirs to 1-4.

Looking ahead, UMass is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point.

UMass couldn't quite finish off Arkansas State in their previous matchup last November and fell 35-33. Thankfully for UMass, Marcel Murray (who rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UMass is a slight 1-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 55 points.

Series History

Arkansas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.