Who's Playing
Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Minutemen
Current Records: Merrimack 4-4, UMass 2-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Ticket Cost: $22.61
What to Know
The Merrimack Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
After a string of three wins, Merrimack's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 28-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Francis.
The losing side was boosted by Tyvon Edmonds Jr., who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, UMass had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Army by a score of 21-14 on Saturday. The win was just what UMass needed coming off of a 63-0 loss in their prior contest.
Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams was a one-man wrecking crew for UMass as he rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.
