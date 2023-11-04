Who's Playing

Merrimack Warriors @ UMass Minutemen

Current Records: Merrimack 4-4, UMass 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium -- Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.61

What to Know

The Merrimack Warriors will head out on the road to face off against the UMass Minutemen at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Warren P. McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

After a string of three wins, Merrimack's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They took a 28-21 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. Francis.

The losing side was boosted by Tyvon Edmonds Jr., who rushed for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, UMass had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Army by a score of 21-14 on Saturday. The win was just what UMass needed coming off of a 63-0 loss in their prior contest.

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams was a one-man wrecking crew for UMass as he rushed for 234 yards and three touchdowns.

St. Francis' win bumped their season record to 3-5 while Merrimack's defeat dropped theirs to 4-4.