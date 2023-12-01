Who's Playing

Boise State Broncos @ UNLV Rebels

Current Records: Boise State 7-5, UNLV 9-3

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

TV: FOX

What to Know

Boise State is 3-0 against UNLV since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Despite being away, Boise State is looking at a 2.5-point advantage in the spread.

Boise State waltzed into Friday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 27-19 victory over Air Force.

It was another big night for Ashton Jeanty, who picked up 118 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on only 14 carries. Jeanty's longest reception was for an incredible 75 yards. Taylen Green was another key contributor, rushing for 25 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UNLV last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 37-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Jose State. It was the first time this season that UNLV let down their fans at home.

Jai'Den Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayden Maiava, who threw for 229 yards and a touchdown.

Boise State has yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 7-5 record. As for UNLV, their loss dropped their record down to 9-3.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's match: The Broncos have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 207.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Rebels struggle in that department as they've been averaging 189 per game. It's looking like Saturday's game might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Boise State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Boise State has won all of the games they've played against UNLV in the last 8 years.