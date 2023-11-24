Who's Playing

Current Records: San Jose State 6-5, UNLV 9-2

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the San Jose State Spartans are set to square off in a Mountain West battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Allegiant Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as UNLV comes in on three and San Jose State on five.

Even though UNLV has not done well against Air Force recently (they were 0-4 in their previous four matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. UNLV secured a 31-27 W over Air Force. The victory was all the more spectacular given UNLV was down 17 points with 5:36 left in the second quarter.

UNLV's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Ricky White, who picked up 169 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jayden Maiava, who threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns while picking up 11.7 yards per attempt. White's longest reception was for an incredible 78 yards. Kaleo Ballungay also helped out with an impressive 90 receiving yards.

Even though San Jose State has not done well against San Diego State recently (they were 1-7 in their previous eight matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. San Jose State walked away with a 24-13 win over San Diego State.

San Jose State can attribute much of their success to Quali Conley, who rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown on only 13 carries.

UNLV's win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for San Jose State, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-5.

As for their game on Saturday, the contest is expected to be close, with UNLV going off as just a 3-point favorite. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's game: The Rebels have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 189.6 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Spartans struggle in that department as they've been averaging 181.9 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

UNLV is a 3-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

San Jose State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against UNLV.