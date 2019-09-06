How to watch UNLV vs. Arkansas St.: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

UNLV (home) vs. Arkansas St. (away)

Current Records: UNLV 1-0-0; Arkansas St. 0-1-0

Last Season Records: UNLV 4-8-0; Arkansas St. 8-5-0;

What to Know

UNLV has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Arkansas State at Sam Boyd Stadium at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday. UNLV is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

The Rebels ran circles around So. Utah last week, and the extra yardage (534 yards vs. 312 yards) paid off. The Rebels took their matchup against So. Utah by a conclusive 56-23 score. Charles Williams and Armani Rogers were among the main playmakers for the Rebels as the former rushed for 143 yards and 3 touchdowns on 15 carries and the latter rushed for 114 yards and 2 touchdowns on 11 carries.

Arkansas State couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They came up short against SMU, falling 30-37. The result was an unpleasant reminder to Arkansas State of the 21-44 defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Sept. 23 of 2017.

UNLV's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Arkansas State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arkansas State was 11th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 177.8 on average. Less enviably, the Rebels ranked ninth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns allowed last season, where the team gave up 29. The good news for the Rebels, of course, is that these forces working against them might not carry over into the new season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium, Nevada TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rebels are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Red Wolves.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Arkansas St. won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.