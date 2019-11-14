How to watch UNLV vs. Hawaii: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UNLV vs. Hawaii football game
Who's Playing
UNLV (home) vs. Hawaii (away)
Current Records: UNLV 2-7; Hawaii 6-4
What to Know
The UNLV Rebels will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium after a week off. UNLV is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The matchup between the Rebels and the Colorado State Rams two weeks ago was not a total blowout, but with the Rebels falling 37-17, it was darn close. UNLV was down 27-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Last week, Hawaii narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the San Jose State Spartans 42-40. QB Chevan Cordeiro had a stellar game for Hawaii as he passed for 309 yards and three TDs on 31 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Cordeiro's 71-yard TD bomb to WR JoJo Ward in the second quarter. Cordeiro scored five touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Hawaii's victory lifted them to 6-4 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 2-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV is 19th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 204.7 on average. The Rainbow Warriors have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 46 on the season. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rainbow Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 74
