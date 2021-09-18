Who's Playing

No. 10 Iowa State @ UNLV

Current Records: Iowa State 1-1; UNLV 0-2

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Iowa State Cyclones will be on the road. They will take on the UNLV Rebels at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. The Cyclones won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 31.5-point advantage in the spread.

Iowa State came up short against the Iowa Hawkeyes last week, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Iowa State, but they got scores from RB Breece Hall, WR Tarique Milton, and QB Hunter Dekkers.

The Iowa State defensive unit accumulated four sacks for a loss of 31 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

UNLV suffered a bitter loss last week, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Arizona State Sun Devils. UNLV suffered a grim 37-10 defeat to ASU. The Rebels' only offensive touchdown came on a rush from QB Doug Brumfield.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Giving up four turnovers, the Cyclones had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if UNLV can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 31.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last six years.