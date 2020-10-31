Who's Playing

Nevada @ UNLV

Current Records: Nevada 1-0; UNLV 0-1

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels are home Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 13.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. The Rebels and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium. Nevada should still be feeling good after a win, while UNLV will be looking to right the ship.

UNLV was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 34-6 to the San Diego State Aztecs. UNLV was down 27-6 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Max Gilliam had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he fumbled the ball once with only 105 yards passing.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Nevada ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 37-34 victory over the Wyoming Cowboys. The Wolf Pack relied on the efforts of QB Carson Strong, who passed for four TDs and 420 yards on 52 attempts, and WR Cole Turner, who caught seven passes for two TDs and 119 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Turner's 50-yard TD reception in the second quarter.

The Rebels came out on top in a nail-biter against Nevada when the two teams previously met in November of last year, sneaking past 33-30. Will UNLV repeat their success, or does Nevada have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

UNLV have won three out of their last five games against Nevada.