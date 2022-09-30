Who's Playing

New Mexico @ UNLV

Current Records: New Mexico 2-2; UNLV 3-1

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels and the New Mexico Lobos will face off in a Mountain West clash at 11 p.m. ET Sept. 30 at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV will be strutting in after a victory while New Mexico will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Rebels had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-24 win over the Utah State Aggies this past Saturday. The team accrued 27 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. UNLV QB Doug Brumfield was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 217 yards on 31 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

UNLV's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected five interceptions and one fumble. DB Nohl Williams picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New Mexico this past Saturday, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched by the LSU Tigers on the road and fell 38 to nothing. New Mexico was down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. QB Miles Kendrick had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he passed for only 47 yards on seven attempts.

The Rebels are the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

UNLV is now 3-1 while the Lobos sit at 2-2. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: UNLV enters the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for second in the nation. New Mexico is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game having picked the ball off six times, good for 10th in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 11 p.m. ET

Friday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium -- Paradise, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Rebels are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

UNLV have won two out of their last three games against New Mexico.