How to watch UNLV vs. San Diego State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

UNLV (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: UNLV 2-5-0; San Diego State 6-1-0

What to Know

UNLV is home on Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 13 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. UNLV and San Diego State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET at Sam Boyd Stadium. The Rebels are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.14 points per game.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for UNLV last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 56-27 punch to the gut against Fresno State. UNLV's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Randal Grimes, who snatched two receiving TDs, and TE Noah Bean, who caught two passes for 105 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bean has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, San Diego State won the last time they met up with San Jose State, and they shouldn't regret having come to the reunion, either. San Diego State was able to grind out a solid victory over San Jose State, winning 27-17. The win was familiar territory for the Aztecs, who now have three in a row.

San Diego State's victory lifted them to 6-1 while UNLV's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rebels are stumbling into the game with the sixth most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 19 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Rebels, the Aztecs enter the matchup with only 62.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for third best in the nation. So the UNLV squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Sam Boyd Stadium -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Aztecs are a big 13-point favorite against the Rebels.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against UNLV.