How to watch USC vs. Arizona: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. Arizona (away)

Current Records: USC 3-3-0; Arizona 4-2-0

What to Know

USC won both of their matches against Arizona last season (49-35 and 24-20) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. USC and Arizona will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory.

USC was close but no cigar last week as they fell 30-27 to Notre Dame. USC's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Markese Stepp, who rushed for 82 yards and one TD on ten carries, and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, who caught eight passes for 112 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that St. Brown has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, if Arizona was expecting to get some payback for the 35-28 loss against Washington the last time they met in September of 2016, then they were left disappointed. Arizona has to be aching after a bruising 51-27 loss to Washington. Arizona's defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans are 12th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown nine on the season. To make matters even worse for the Trojans, the Wildcats enter the contest having picked the ball off nine times, good for seventh in the the nation. Maybe that strength will give the Wildcats the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Trojans are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Wildcats.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: 67

Series History

USC have won all of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.