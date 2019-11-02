How to watch USC vs. Oregon: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. No. 7 Oregon (away)

Current Records: USC 5-3; Oregon 7-1

What to Know

USC will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 4-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. USC and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. With a combined 1,007 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.

The Trojans didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Colorado last week, but they still walked away with a 35-31 win. QB Kedon Slovis and WR Michael Pittman Jr. were among the main playmakers for the Trojans as the former passed for 406 yards and four TDs on 44 attempts and the latter caught seven passes for 156 yards and two TDs. USC's victory came on a 37-yard TD pass from Slovis to Pittman Jr. with only 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Oregon and Washington State, but Oregon stepped up in the second half. Oregon squeaked by Washington State by less than a field goal, winning 37-35. RB CJ Verdell went supernova for the Ducks as he rushed for 257 yards and three TDs on 23 carries. Verdell put himself on the highlight reel with an 89-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Verdell's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Their wins bumped the Trojans to 5-3 and the Ducks to 7-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown ten on the season. To make matters even worse for the Trojans, the Ducks enter the matchup having picked the ball off 14 times, good for first in the the nation. So the USC squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $89.99

Odds

The Ducks are a 4-point favorite against the Trojans.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

USC and Oregon both have one win in their last two games.