How to watch USC vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
Who's Playing
USC (home) vs. No. 23 Stanford (away)
Current Records: USC 1-0-0; Stanford 1-0-0
Last Season Records: USC 5-7-0; Stanford 9-4-0;
What to Know
Stanford will square off against USC on the road at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
Stanford gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener last week. They walked away with a 17-7 win over Northwestern. Northwestern can consider this payback for the 6-16 loss they dealt the Cardinal the last time the teams encountered one another.
Meanwhile, USC was able to grind out a solid victory over Fresno State, winning 31-23.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Stanford ranked eighth worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 107.9 on average. USC ranked 20th worst in the nation with respect to penalties last year, where the squad accrued 96. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the Cardinal.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Stanford have won four out of their last six games against USC.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Stanford 17 vs. USC 3
- Dec 01, 2017 - USC 31 vs. Stanford 28
- Sep 09, 2017 - USC 42 vs. Stanford 24
- Sep 17, 2016 - Stanford 27 vs. USC 10
- Dec 05, 2015 - USC 22 vs. Stanford 41
- Sep 19, 2015 - USC 31 vs. Stanford 41
