How to watch USC vs. UCLA: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch USC vs. UCLA football game
Who's Playing
No. 23 USC (home) vs. UCLA (away)
Current Records: USC 7-4; UCLA 4-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the USC Trojans are heading back home. USC and the UCLA Bruins will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory.
The Trojans ran circles around the California Golden Bears last week, and the extra yardage (440 yards vs. 237 yards) paid off. The Trojans took their contest against California by a conclusive 41-17 score. USC QB Kedon Slovis was slinging it as he passed for 406 yards and four TDs on 35 attempts.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: UCLA lost to the Utah Utes, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 49-3. The over/under? 52. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
USC's win lifted them to 7-4 while UCLA's loss dropped them down to 4-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: USC rank 12th in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 29 on the season. Less enviably, the Bruins are sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 27 on the season. So the UCLA squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Trojans are a big 14-point favorite against the Bruins.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
USC have won three out of their last four games against UCLA.
- Nov 17, 2018 - UCLA 34 vs. USC 27
- Nov 18, 2017 - USC 28 vs. UCLA 23
- Nov 19, 2016 - USC 36 vs. UCLA 14
- Nov 28, 2015 - USC 40 vs. UCLA 21
