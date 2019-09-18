How to watch USC vs. Utah: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

USC (home) vs. No. 10 Utah (away)

Current Records: USC 2-1-0; Utah 3-0-0

What to Know

USC heads is home on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 4 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Utah at 9 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, USC now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

After a dominant win in their contest last week, the Trojans were humbled on Saturday. They fell just short of BYU by a score of 27-30. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Meanwhile, Utah and Idaho State couldn't quite live up to the 63.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Utah put the hurt on Idaho State with a sharp 31 to nothing victory. The win was familiar territory for Utah, who now has three in a row.

Utah's victory lifted them to 3-0 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. The Trojans rank 18th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for Utah, they come into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Utes are a solid 4 point favorite against the Trojans.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

USC and Utah both have two wins in their last four games.