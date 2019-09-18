How to watch USC vs. Utah: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch USC vs. Utah football game
Who's Playing
USC (home) vs. No. 10 Utah (away)
Current Records: USC 2-1-0; Utah 3-0-0
What to Know
USC heads is home on Friday, but with the point spread against them by 4 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. They will take on Utah at 9 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, USC now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
After a dominant win in their contest last week, the Trojans were humbled on Saturday. They fell just short of BYU by a score of 27-30. The over/under? 57. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Meanwhile, Utah and Idaho State couldn't quite live up to the 63.5-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Utah put the hurt on Idaho State with a sharp 31 to nothing victory. The win was familiar territory for Utah, who now has three in a row.
Utah's victory lifted them to 3-0 while USC's defeat dropped them down to 2-1. The Trojans rank 18th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for Utah, they come into the matchup boasting the 14th fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a solid 4 point favorite against the Trojans.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
USC and Utah both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Utah 41 vs. USC 28
- Oct 14, 2017 - USC 28 vs. Utah 27
- Sep 23, 2016 - Utah 31 vs. USC 27
- Oct 24, 2015 - USC 42 vs. Utah 24
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
$1K up for grabs with College Pick 'Em
It's easy to play College Football Pick 'em, so give it a shot for your chance to win $1,000!
-
Week 4 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
Georgia pulls soap ahead of ND game
People in Georgia have limited soap options this week
-
Wisconsin looks to reestablish itself
The Badgers have a chance to show 2018 was an aberration, not an omen
-
UGA may be the one to take down Bama
SEC on CBS lead reporter Jamie Erdahl joined the Cover 3 Podcast to preview Georgia-Notre Dame
-
Texas, Washington on upset alert
Parsing through the Week 4 lines to give you the best bets against the experts in Vegas