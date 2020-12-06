Who's Playing

Washington State @ No. 20 USC

Current Records: Washington State 1-1; USC 3-0

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the USC Trojans at 7:30 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC will be strutting in after a victory while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a loss.

Washington State came up short against the Oregon Ducks three weeks ago, falling 43-29. Despite their defeat, Washington State got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. WR Renard Bell, who caught ten passes for one TD and 158 yards, was the best among equals.

Special teams collected 11 points for Washington State. K Blake Mazza delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, USC strolled past the Utah Utes with points to spare two weeks ago, taking the game 33-17. The team accrued 24 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. No one had a standout game offensively for the Trojans, but they got scores from RB Vavae Malepeai, WR Tyler Vaughns, and TE Erik Krommenhoek.

USC's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

The Cougars are now 1-1 while USC sits at 3-0. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington State is fourth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 320.5 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington State, USC ranks third in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California

United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Trojans are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Trojans slightly, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

USC and Washington State both have one win in their last two games.