How to watch Utah St. vs. Air Force: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Utah State Aggies (home) vs. Air Force Falcons (away)
Current records: Utah St. 2-1; Air Force 1-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Air Force will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They have had some extra time to regroup and restrategize before their next matchup, which is against Utah St. at 10:15 p.m. If the game is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
After soaring high against Stony Brook three weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground two weeks ago. Air Force didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-33 to FAU.
Meanwhile, when you finish with 390 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Utah St. put a hurting on Tenn. Tech to the tune of 73-12. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-6.
Utah St.'s win lifted them to 2-1 while Air Force's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Utah St. relied heavily on Jordan Love, who passed for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. Air Force will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Utah
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Aggies are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Falcons.
Last season, Utah St. were 5-6-1 against the spread. As for Air Force, they were 4-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Air Force have won all of the games they've played against Utah St. in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Air Force Falcons 38 vs. Utah State Aggies 35
- 2016 - Utah State Aggies 20 vs. Air Force Falcons 27
- 2015 - Air Force Falcons 35 vs. Utah State Aggies 28
-
