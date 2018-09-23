How to watch Utah St. vs. Air Force: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies (home) vs. Air Force Falcons (away)

Current records: Utah St. 2-1; Air Force 1-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Air Force will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They have had some extra time to regroup and restrategize before their next matchup, which is against Utah St. at 10:15 p.m. If the game is anything like the 38-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

After soaring high against Stony Brook three weeks ago, Icarus fell to the ground two weeks ago. Air Force didn't finish too far behind, but the squad still lost 27-33 to FAU.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 390 more yards than your opponent, a favorable outcome is sure to follow. Utah St. put a hurting on Tenn. Tech to the tune of 73-12. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-6.

Utah St.'s win lifted them to 2-1 while Air Force's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Utah St. relied heavily on Jordan Love, who passed for 236 yards and 2 touchdowns. Air Force will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10:15 PM ET

Saturday at 10:15 PM ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Aggies are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Falcons.

Last season, Utah St. were 5-6-1 against the spread. As for Air Force, they were 4-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Air Force have won all of the games they've played against Utah St. in the last 4 years.