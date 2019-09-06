How to watch Utah St. vs. Stony Brook: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah State vs. Stony Brook football game
Who's Playing
Utah St. (home) vs. Stony Brook (away)
Current Records: Utah St. 0-1-0; Stony Brook 1-0-0
Last Season Records: Utah St. 11-2-0; Stony Brook 7-5-0;
What to Know
Utah State will take on Stony Brook at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Utah State has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
Last Friday, the Aggies were out to avenge their 10-46 loss to Wake Forest from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. The Aggies fell just short of Wake Forest by a score of 35-38. A silver lining for the Aggies was the play of Jaylen Warren, who rushed for 141 yards and 1 touchdown on 19 carries.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between Stony Brook and Bryant, but the 63-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. Stony Brook blew past Bryant 35-10. That result was just more of the same for the Seawolves, who also won the last time these teams played (Sept. 8 of last year).
This next contest looks promising for the Aggies, who are favored by a full 33 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.
Stony Brook's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Utah State's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Stony Brook's success rolls on or if the Aggies are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, Utah
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 33 point favorite against the Seawolves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 33 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
-
