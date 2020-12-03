Who's Playing

Air Force @ Utah State

Current Records: Air Force 2-2; Utah State 1-4

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Their week off comes to an end as they meet up with the Utah State Aggies at 9:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Thursday. Bragging rights belong to the Falcons for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

Air Force got themselves on the board against the New Mexico Lobos last Friday, but New Mexico never followed suit. Air Force was the clear victor by a 28 to nothing margin over New Mexico. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Air Force had established a 21 to nothing advantage. Their RB Brad Roberts was on fire, rushing for three TDs and 177 yards on 28 carries.

As for Utah State, the Aggies have more to be thankful for after their game against the Lobos on Thursday. Utah State came out on top against New Mexico by a score of 41-27. QB Andrew Peasley went supernova for Utah State as he passed for three TDs and 239 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 118 yards. This was the first time Peasley has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

Utah State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past New Mexico's offensive line to sack the QB four times total. Leading the way was DE Nick Heninger and his two sacks. Heninger now has three sacks through five games.

Their wins bumped Air Force to 2-2 and the Aggies to 1-4. Giving up four turnovers, the Falcons had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Utah State can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Air Force have won four out of their last five games against Utah State.