Air Force @ Utah State

Current Records: Air Force 4-1; Utah State 1-4

The Utah State Aggies need to shore up a defense that is allowing 36.4 points per matchup before their game on Saturday. Utah State and the Air Force Falcons will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Aggies' 49-45 win from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Utah State suffered a bitter loss last Thursday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the BYU Cougars. Utah State took a 38-26 hit to the loss column. The contest was a 17-17 toss-up at halftime, but they were outplayed the rest of the way. WR Brian Cobbs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught ten passes for two TDs and 96 yards.

Meanwhile, Air Force narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Navy Midshipmen 13-10. Air Force's WR David Cormier filled up the stat sheet, catching three passes for one TD and 120 yards. Near the top of the highlight reel was Haaziq Daniels' 67-yard TD bomb to Cormier in the first quarter.

The Aggies have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the ten-point spread they are up against. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Utah State is now 1-4 while the Falcons sit at a mirror-image 4-1. Air Force is 2-1 after wins this season, and Utah State is 0-3 after losses.

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Falcons are a big 10-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Air Force have won five out of their last seven games against Utah State.