How to watch Utah State vs. Boise State: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Utah State vs. Boise State football game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. No. 20 Boise State (away)
Current Records: Utah State 6-4; Boise State 9-1
What to Know
The Boise State Broncos have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Boise State and the Utah State Aggies will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Boise State is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
Last week, the Broncos turned the game against the New Mexico Lobos into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 501 yards to 281. Boise State put the hurt on New Mexico with a sharp 42-9 win. Boise State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR John Hightower, who caught four passes for 124 yards and one TD, and WR Khalil Shakir, who caught five passes for 96 yards and one TD. Jaylon Henderson's 51-yard touchdown toss to Hightower in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.
Boise State's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the QB and got past New Mexico's offensive line for a total of four sacks for a loss of 16 yards. It was a group effort with five picking up one sack apiece.
Utah State decided to play defense against itself, but the team still came out ahead despite 102 yards in penalties. They snuck past the Wyoming Cowboys with a 26-21 victory. No one put up better numbers for the Aggies than WR Siaosi Mariner, who really brought his A game. He caught four passes for 123 yards and one TD. One of the most thrilling moments of the matchup was Mariner's 80-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Utah State's defense was a presence as well, and it collected three interceptions and one fumble. LB Eric Munoz snatched up two of those interceptions, both in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 5-4-1 against the spread.
Their wins bumped the Broncos to 9-1 and the Aggies to 6-4. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Broncos and Utah State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Broncos are a big 9-point favorite against the Aggies.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Boise State have won three out of their last four games against Utah State.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Boise State 33 vs. Utah State 24
- Oct 28, 2017 - Boise State 41 vs. Utah State 14
- Oct 01, 2016 - Boise State 21 vs. Utah State 10
- Oct 16, 2015 - Utah State 52 vs. Boise State 26
