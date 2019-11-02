How to watch Utah State vs. BYU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Utah State (home) vs. BYU (away)

Current Records: Utah State 4-3; BYU 3-4

What to Know

BYU lost both of their matches to Utah State last season, on scores of 40-24 and 45-20, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. BYU's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 10 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday. The Cougars will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The struggle was real when the Cougars and Boise State clashed two weeks ago, but the Cougars ultimately edged out the opposition 28-25. TE Matt Bushman and RB Sione Finau were among the main playmakers for the Cougars as the former caught five passes for 101 yards and two TDs and the latter rushed for 89 yards and one TD on 11 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Bushman has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Bushman's sharp night set his single-game touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, a win for Utah State just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 31-7 walloping at Air Force's hands. QB Jordan Love had a pretty forgettable game: he passed for 114 yards on 23 attempts.

The Cougars are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 3-4 against the spread.

BYU's victory lifted them to 3-4 while Utah State's loss dropped them down to 4-3. We'll see if BYU's success rolls on or if Utah State is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Utah State and BYU both have two wins in their last four games.