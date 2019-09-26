How to watch Utah State vs. Colorado State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Utah State vs. Colorado State football game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. Colorado State (away)
Current Records: Utah State 2-1-0; Colorado State 1-3-0
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Colorado State will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. A Mountain West battle is on tap between Colorado State and Utah State at 7:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Utah State should still be riding high after a victory, while Colorado State will be looking to right the ship.
The best offense is a good defense -- unless, of course, the offense forces itself back 109 yards due to penalties like Colorado State did last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 41-35 to Toledo. Colorado State might have lost, but man -- RB Marvin Kinsey Jr. was a total machine. He rushed for 246 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the game was Kinsey Jr.'s 74-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, after losing to San Diego State the last time they met, the Aggies decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Aggies snuck past San Diego State with a 23-17 win. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (20) and coasted on those for the win.
Colorado State's defeat took them down to 1-3 while Utah State's victory pulled them up to 2-1. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 367 on average. Colorado State has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with 552.30 yards per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a big 24-point favorite against the Rams.
Over/Under: 72
Series History
Utah State and Colorado State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 17, 2018 - Utah State 29 vs. Colorado State 24
- Oct 07, 2017 - Colorado State 27 vs. Utah State 14
- Oct 08, 2016 - Colorado State 31 vs. Utah State 24
- Oct 03, 2015 - Utah State 33 vs. Colorado State 18
