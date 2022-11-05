Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Utah State

Current Records: New Mexico 2-6; Utah State 3-5

What to Know

The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Lobos' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

New Mexico found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-9 punch to the gut against the Fresno State Bulldogs two weeks ago. One thing holding New Mexico back was the mediocre play of QB Justin Holaday, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 37 yards on 16 attempts.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Luke Drzewiecki delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Utah State came up short against the Wyoming Cowboys two weeks ago, falling 28-14. RB Calvin Tyler Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.

New Mexico have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put the Lobos at 2-6 and the Aggies at 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico enters the game with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for 21st best in the nation. As for Utah State, they come into the contest boasting the 28th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 194.5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won five out of their last seven games against New Mexico.