Who's Playing
New Mexico @ Utah State
Current Records: New Mexico 2-6; Utah State 3-5
What to Know
The New Mexico Lobos haven't won a matchup against the Utah State Aggies since Nov. 12 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Lobos' week off comes to an end as they meet up with Utah State at 3:30 p.m. ET at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
New Mexico found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-9 punch to the gut against the Fresno State Bulldogs two weeks ago. One thing holding New Mexico back was the mediocre play of QB Justin Holaday, who did not have his best game: he passed for only 37 yards on 16 attempts.
Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Luke Drzewiecki delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
Meanwhile, Utah State came up short against the Wyoming Cowboys two weeks ago, falling 28-14. RB Calvin Tyler Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he punched in one rushing touchdown.
New Mexico have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 1-3 ATS when expected to lose.
The losses put the Lobos at 2-6 and the Aggies at 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New Mexico enters the game with only nine passing touchdowns allowed, good for 21st best in the nation. As for Utah State, they come into the contest boasting the 28th fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 194.5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Aggies are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Lobos, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 15.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah State have won five out of their last seven games against New Mexico.
- Nov 26, 2021 - Utah State 35 vs. New Mexico 10
- Nov 26, 2020 - Utah State 41 vs. New Mexico 27
- Nov 30, 2019 - Utah State 38 vs. New Mexico 25
- Oct 27, 2018 - Utah State 61 vs. New Mexico 19
- Nov 04, 2017 - Utah State 24 vs. New Mexico 10
- Nov 12, 2016 - New Mexico 24 vs. Utah State 21
- Nov 07, 2015 - New Mexico 14 vs. Utah State 13