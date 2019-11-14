How to watch Utah State vs. Wyoming: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah State vs. Wyoming football game
Who's Playing
Utah State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)
Current Records: Utah State 5-4; Wyoming 6-3
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Wyoming Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Utah State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Things were close when Utah State and the Fresno State Bulldogs clashed last week, but Utah State ultimately edged out the opposition 37-35. Utah State QB Jordan Love was slinging it as he passed for 388 yards and two TDs on 39 attempts. Love's longest connection was to WR Deven Thompkins for 62 yards in the third quarter. Thompkins ended up with 79 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.
Meanwhile, Wyoming fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against the Boise State Broncos. RB Xazavian Valladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 124 yards and one TD on 37 carries.
Utah State's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 6-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Utah State, Wyoming comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest interceptions in the league at three. Utah State's sloppiness could come back to bite them.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Aggies are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Utah State and Wyoming both have two wins in their last four games.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Utah State 24 vs. Wyoming 16
- Oct 14, 2017 - Wyoming 28 vs. Utah State 23
- Nov 05, 2016 - Wyoming 52 vs. Utah State 28
- Oct 30, 2015 - Utah State 58 vs. Wyoming 27
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
The Six Pack: Auburn over Georgia?
The Process is still working its way toward an even season, but is heating up as we hit the...
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, and sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor odds, picks, sims
Tom Fornelli has his finger on the pulse of Big 12 football.
-
Rejuvenated Baylor meets Oklahoma
Rhule has led a massive turnaround for the Bears, but the Big 12's most dominant team stands...
-
San Diego State vs. Fresno State odds
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Fresno State football.
-
La. Tech vs. Marshall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Louisiana Tech vs. Marshall matchup...
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game