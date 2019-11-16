How to watch Utah State vs. Wyoming: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Utah State (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: Utah State 5-4; Wyoming 6-3

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Utah State Aggies and the Wyoming Cowboys at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Utah State has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Things were close when Utah State and the Fresno State Bulldogs clashed last week, but Utah State ultimately edged out the opposition 37-35. Utah State QB Jordan Love was slinging it as he passed for 388 yards and two TDs on 39 attempts. Love's longest connection was to WR Deven Thompkins for 62 yards in the third quarter. Thompkins ended up with 79 receiving yards, more than he has had in any other game this season.

Meanwhile, Wyoming fought the good fight in their overtime matchup but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 20-17 defeat against the Boise State Broncos. RB Xazavian Valladay put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 124 yards and one TD on 37 carries.

Utah State's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Wyoming's loss dropped them down to 6-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Aggies are stumbling into the contest with the 17th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for Utah State, Wyoming comes into the matchup boasting the seventh fewest interceptions in the league at three. Utah State's sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium -- Logan, Utah TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Aggies are a 4.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Utah State and Wyoming both have two wins in their last four games.