Who's Playing

Arizona State Sun Devils @ No. 18 Utah Utes

Current Records: Arizona State 2-6, Utah 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Arizona State Sun Devils are set to square off in a Pac-12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 4th at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Utah gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Oregon, falling 35-6. It was the first time this season that Utah let down their fans at home.

Meanwhile, Arizona State's six-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 38-27 victory over Washington State. The high flying offensive effort was a huge turnaround for Arizona State's seven-point performance the matchup before.

Arizona State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was DeCarlos Brooks, who rushed for 67 yards and three touchdowns. Cam Skattebo was another key contributor, rushing for 121 yards and a touchdown on only 11 carries.

Oregon's victory bumped their season record to 7-1 while Utah's loss dropped theirs to 6-2.

As for their game on Saturday, Utah is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Arizona State.

Everything went Utah's way against Arizona State in their previous matchup back in September of 2022 as Utah made off with a 34-13 win. Does Utah have another victory up their sleeve, or will Arizona State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 11-point favorite against Arizona State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 41.5 points.

Series History

Utah has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Arizona State.