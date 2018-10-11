How to watch Utah vs. Arizona: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Utah vs. Arizona football game
Who's Playing
Utah Utes (home) vs. Arizona Wildcats (away)
Current records: Utah 3-2; Arizona 3-3
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Utah is heading back home. On Friday they take on Arizona at 10:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Utah has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Utah didn't have too much trouble with Stanford last Saturday as they won 40-21. Zack Moss was the offensive standout of the match for Utah, as he rushed for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over California, winning 24-17.
Their wins bumped Utah to 3-2 and Arizona to 3-3. Arizona's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Utah defensive front that amassed five sacks against Stanford, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Utes are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Utah is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 2-2-1 against the spread
Series History
Utah has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona.
- 2017 - Arizona Wildcats 24 vs. Utah Utes 30
- 2016 - Utah Utes 36 vs. Arizona Wildcats 23
- 2015 - Arizona Wildcats 37 vs. Utah Utes 30
