How to watch Utah vs. Arizona: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Utah Utes (home) vs. Arizona Wildcats (away)

Current records: Utah 3-2; Arizona 3-3

What to Know

After two weeks on the road, Utah is heading back home. On Friday they take on Arizona at 10:00 p.m. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Utah has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Utah didn't have too much trouble with Stanford last Saturday as they won 40-21. Zack Moss was the offensive standout of the match for Utah, as he rushed for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Arizona was able to grind out a solid victory over California, winning 24-17.

Their wins bumped Utah to 3-2 and Arizona to 3-3. Arizona's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Utah defensive front that amassed five sacks against Stanford, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:00 PM ET

Friday at 10:00 PM ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Utes are a big 13.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Utah is 1-2-1 against the spread. As for Arizona, they are 2-2-1 against the spread

Series History

Utah has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arizona.