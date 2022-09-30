Who's Playing

Oregon State @ No. 12 Utah

Current Records: Oregon State 3-1; Utah 3-1

What to Know

The Utah Utes and the Oregon State Beavers are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Oct. 1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes will be strutting in after a victory while Oregon State will be stumbling in from a loss.

Everything went Utah's way against the Arizona State Sun Devils last week as they made off with a 34-13 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Utah had established a 31-6 advantage. QB Cameron Rising and TE Dalton Kincaid were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former passed for two TDs and 260 yards on 29 attempts and the latter was on the other end of those TDs.

Utah's defense was a presence as well, as it got past ASU's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 45 yards. Leading the way was DE Gabe Reid and his two sacks. Reid now has 2.5 sacks this season.

Meanwhile, the Beavers were close but no cigar last week as they fell 17-14 to the USC Trojans. The losing side was boosted by RB Jam Griffin, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

The Utes are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Utah's victory brought them up to 3-1 while Oregon State's defeat pulled them down to an identical 3-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah comes into the matchup boasting the third fewest passing yards allowed per game in the nation at 132.8. As for Oregon State, they rank fifth in the nation when it comes to passing touchdowns allowed, with only two on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Odds

The Utes are a big 10-point favorite against the Beavers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won four out of their last five games against Oregon State.