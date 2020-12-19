Who's Playing

Washington State @ Utah

Current Records: Washington State 1-2; Utah 2-2

What to Know

The Washington State Cougars watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the Utah Utes at 1:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah should still be feeling good after a win, while the Cougars will be looking to get back in the win column.

Washington State was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 38-13 walloping at the USC Trojans' hands. Washington State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 35-6. QB Jayden de Laura had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 134 yards passing.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Utah and the Colorado Buffaloes last week was still a pretty decisive one as Utah wrapped it up with a 38-21 victory on the road. The Utes' RB Ty Jordan was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 147 yards on 17 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Jordan's 66-yard touchdown rush in the fourth quarter. Jordan's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 12 points for Utah. K Jadon Redding delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Cougars are now 1-2 while the Utes sit at 2-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Washington State is fifth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 307.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Washington State, Utah ranks seventh in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Washington State have won two out of their last three games against Utah.