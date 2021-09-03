Through 3 Quarters
The Utah Utes are flexing their muscles against the Weber State Wildcats, showing why they were favored to win all along. After three quarters it's looking more and more like the Utes' high-powered offense is just too much for Weber State as Utah lead 26-10.
Utah has been led by QB Charlie Brewer, who so far has passed for two TDs and 224 yards on 25 attempts.
Who's Playing
Weber State @ No. 24 Utah
Last Season Records: Utah 3-2; Weber State 5-1
What to Know
The Utah Utes will play against a Division II opponent, the Weber State Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. While the Utes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 3-2.
Utah has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $42.99
Odds
The Utes are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Utes slightly, as the game opened with the Utes as a 30.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.
- Aug 30, 2018 - Utah 41 vs. Weber State 10