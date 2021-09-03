Through 3 Quarters

The Utah Utes are flexing their muscles against the Weber State Wildcats, showing why they were favored to win all along. After three quarters it's looking more and more like the Utes' high-powered offense is just too much for Weber State as Utah lead 26-10.

Utah has been led by QB Charlie Brewer, who so far has passed for two TDs and 224 yards on 25 attempts.

Who's Playing

Weber State @ No. 24 Utah

Last Season Records: Utah 3-2; Weber State 5-1

What to Know

The Utah Utes will play against a Division II opponent, the Weber State Wildcats, in an early-season tune-up Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET at Rice-Eccles Stadium. While the Utes were not exactly top dog last season, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 3-2.

Utah has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Rice-Eccles Stadium -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $42.99

Odds

The Utes are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Utes slightly, as the game opened with the Utes as a 30.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.