Who's Playing

No. 22 Liberty Flames @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Liberty 11-0, UTEP 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

TV: CBS Sports Network

Follow: CBS Sports App

Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

UTEP will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The UTEP Miners and the Liberty Flames will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. UTEP might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up four turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, UTEP was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-30 to Middle Tennessee. UTEP has not had much luck with Middle Tennessee recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Kelly Akharaiyi put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 138 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Akharaiyi's longest reception was for an incredible 80 yards. Another player making a difference was Cade McConnell, who threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Liberty put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. Everything went their way against UMass as Liberty made off with a 49-25 victory. The result was nothing new for Liberty, who have now won five contests by 24 points or more so far this season.

It was another big night for Kaidon Salter, who rushed for 118 yards and two touchdowns on only 13 carries, and also threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns on only 16 passes. Salter has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 170 or better in the last four games he's played. Quinton Cooley was another key contributor, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries.

UTEP's loss dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Liberty, they pushed their record up to 11-0 with that victory, which was their seventh straight at home.

While only Liberty took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Liberty shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 17 points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 8-3 against the spread).

Odds

Liberty is a big 17-point favorite against UTEP, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

