Who's Playing

Abilene Christian @ UTEP

What to Know

The UTEP Miners will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at 9 p.m. ET. The Miners were 1-11 last year and are coming off of a 59-3 defeat against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

UTEP is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. But these early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Miners are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -104

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.