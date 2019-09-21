How to watch UTEP vs. Nevada: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

UTEP (home) vs. Nevada (away)

Current Records: UTEP 1-1-0; Nevada 2-1-0

What to Know

Nevada will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against UTEP at 8 p.m. ET at Sun Bowl. Nevada doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 14-point advantage in the spread.

Last week, the Wolf Pack turned the game against Weber State into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 454 yards to 131. The Wolf Pack managed a 19-13 victory over Weber State. Nevada's RB Jaxson Kincaide was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 75 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Kincaide didn't help his team much against Oregon two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, UTEP and Texas Tech couldn't quite live up to the 64-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. UTEP took a serious blow against Texas Tech, falling 38-3. The Miners were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21-nothing.

Nevada's win lifted them to 2-1 while UTEP's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Miners are ninth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns, with only 1 on the season. But the Wolf Pack are stumbling into the matchup with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 12 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.63

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a big 14-point favorite against the Miners.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.