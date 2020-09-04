Who's Playing

Stephen F. Austin @ UTEP

Last Season Records: UTEP 1-11; Stephen F. Austin 3-9

What to Know

The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks and the UTEP Miners are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl. Returning after a rocky 3-9 year, Stephen F. Austin is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Likewise, coming off of an uninspired 1-11 last-season record, UTEP has set their aspirations higher this season.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.