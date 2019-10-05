How to watch UTEP vs. UT-San Antonio: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch UTEP vs. UTSA football game
Who's Playing
UTEP (home) vs. UT-San Antonio (away)
Current Records: UTEP 1-3-0; UT-San Antonio 1-3-0
What to Know
UT-San Antonio has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. A Conference USA battle is on tap between UT-San Antonio and UTEP at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sun Bowl. Each week has meant fewer and fewer points for the Roadrunners in their past three games, so UTEP might be catching them at a good time.
A win for UT-San Antonio just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against North Texas, falling 45-3. QB Lowell Narcisse had a pretty forgettable game: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once with only 3.44 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, if UTEP was expecting to get some payback for the 39-7 defeat against So. Miss the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. Last week, UTEP lost to So. Miss by a decisive 31-13 margin. The Miners can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Roadrunners are 10th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 9 on the season. The Miners have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest passing touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 1 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.62
Odds
The Miners are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Roadrunners as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
UT-San Antonio have won three out of their last four games against UTEP.
- Sep 29, 2018 - UT-San Antonio 30 vs. UTEP 21
- Oct 28, 2017 - UT-San Antonio 31 vs. UTEP 14
- Oct 22, 2016 - UTEP 52 vs. UT-San Antonio 49
- Oct 03, 2015 - UT-San Antonio 25 vs. UTEP 6
Weather
The current forecast: passing clouds, with a temperature of 87 degrees.
