Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ UTSA
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 3-1; UTSA 3-2
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 5-0 against the UTSA Roadrunners since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Louisiana Tech and UTSA will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Alamodome. The contest is expected to be a close one, with the Bulldogs going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
The matchup between Louisiana Tech and the Marshall Thundering Herd last week was not particularly close, with Louisiana Tech falling 35-17. The losing side was boosted by WR Adrian Hardy, who caught nine passes for one TD and 102 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Hardy has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, UTSA came up short against the Army West Point Black Knights last week, falling 28-16. UTSA's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Zakhari Franklin, who caught 12 passes for two TDs and 138 yards.
The losses put the Bulldogs at 3-1 and the Roadrunners at 3-2. Louisiana Tech doesn't typically stay down for long -- they're 1-0 after losses this year -- so UTSA (0-2 after losses) won't have an easy go of it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Roadrunners, according to the latest college football odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last six years.
- Nov 30, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 41 vs. UTSA 27
- Oct 13, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 31 vs. UTSA 3
- Nov 25, 2017 - Louisiana Tech 20 vs. UTSA 6
- Nov 12, 2016 - Louisiana Tech 63 vs. UTSA 35
- Oct 10, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 34 vs. UTSA 31