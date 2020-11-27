Who's Playing

North Texas @ UTSA

Current Records: North Texas 3-3; UTSA 6-4

What to Know

This Saturday, the North Texas Mean Green are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.67 points per contest. North Texas and the UTSA Roadrunners will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alamodome. The Mean Green will be hoping to build upon the 45-3 win they picked up against UTSA when they previously played in September of last year.

North Texas was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rice Owls last week, winning 27-17. It was another big night for North Texas' QB Jason Bean, who passed for one TD and 120 yards on 20 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 94 yards. Bean put himself on the highlight reel with a 66-yard TD scramble in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but last week UTSA sidestepped the Southern Miss Golden Eagles for a 23-20 win. RB Sincere McCormick continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for two TDs and 173 yards on 32 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McCormick's 69-yard touchdown rush in the third quarter.

The Mean Green are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped North Texas to 3-3 and the Roadrunners to 6-4. North Texas has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.17 points per game. We'll see if UTSA can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas

Alamodome -- San Antonio, Texas TV: STADIUM

STADIUM Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Roadrunners are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mean Green, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Texas have won four out of their last five games against UTSA.