How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. No. 3 Georgia (away)
Last Season Records: Vanderbilt 6-7-0; Georgia 11-3-0;
What to Know
Vanderbilt will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 24-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They and Georgia will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Aug. 31 at Vanderbilt Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Vanderbilt struggled last year, ending up 6-7. On the other hand, Georgia finished a solid 11-2 in the regular season last season, but they are hoping to make up for a 21-28 loss to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
A couple stats to keep an eye on: Vanderbilt threw only six interceptions last year, the 14th best among all teams in the nation. As for Georgia, they threw only six interceptions last season, too. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Vanderbilt will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $211.50
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Commodores.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 20 point favorite.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Georgia have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Georgia 41 vs. Vanderbilt 13
- Oct 07, 2017 - Vanderbilt 14 vs. Georgia 45
- Oct 15, 2016 - Georgia 16 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Sep 12, 2015 - Vanderbilt 14 vs. Georgia 31
Weather
The current forecast: scattered clouds, with a temperature of 91 degrees.
-
