How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt (home) vs. Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Vanderbilt 2-7; Kentucky 4-5

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. Vanderbilt and the Kentucky Wildcats will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Vanderbilt Stadium. Allowing an average of 35 points per game, Vanderbilt has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

There's no need to mince words: Vanderbilt lost to the Florida Gators last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 56 to nothing. The Commodores were down 42 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Kentucky was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Tennessee Volunteers 17-13. Kentucky was up 13 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Commodores are fifth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 14 on the season. The Wildcats have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the seventh fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 139.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Commodores.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Kentucky have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.