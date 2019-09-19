How to watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. No. 4 LSU (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-2-0; LSU 3-0-0
What to Know
Vanderbilt is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will take on LSU at noon on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium after a week off. With a combined 1,102 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced matchup.
Two weeks ago, Vanderbilt received a tough blow two weeks ago as they fell 24-42 to Purdue. Chris Pierce and Riley Neal were two go-getters for the Commodores despite the defeat. The former caught 3 passes for 133 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter passed for 378 yards and 2 touchdowns. Neal didn't help his team much against Georgia three weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, LSU ran circles around Northwestern State last week, and the extra yardage (611 yards vs. 278 yards) paid off. LSU claimed a resounding 65-14 victory over Northwestern State. The win was familiar territory for LSU, who now has three in a row.
LSU's win lifted them to 3-0 while Vanderbilt's loss dropped them down to 0-2. The Commodores are second worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 3 on the season. On the other hand, the Tigers come into the contest boasting the second most passing yards per game in the league at 436.30. So the Vanderbilt squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tigers are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Commodores.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
