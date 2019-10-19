How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Missouri football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. No. 22 Missouri (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-5-0; Missouri 5-1-0
What to Know
Vanderbilt is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.83 points per game. Vanderbilt and Missouri will face off in an SEC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores have some work to do to even out the 1-3 series between these two since 2015, but a win here would be a good start.
Pride goes before the fall, and it seems the Commodores saw their 15.5-point advantage in the point spread and came into their matchup against UNLV with a big head. Vanderbilt ended up on the wrong side of a painful 34-10 walloping at UNLV's hands last week. Vanderbilt's loss came about despite a quality game from RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 140 yards and one TD on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Missouri gave up the first points against Ole Miss, but they didn't let that get them down. Missouri came out on top against Ole Miss by a score of 38-27. Winning may never get old, but the Tigers sure are getting used to it with five in a row now.
Missouri's win lifted them to 5-1 while Vanderbilt's defeat dropped them down to 1-5. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Commodores are sixth worst in the nation in yards allowed per game, with 482.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Commodores, the Tigers come into the game boasting the fourth fewest passing yards allowed per game in the league at 154.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in Missouri's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 21-point favorite against the Commodores.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 21.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
Missouri have won three out of their last four games against Vanderbilt.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Missouri 33 vs. Vanderbilt 28
- Nov 18, 2017 - Missouri 45 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Missouri 26 vs. Vanderbilt 17
- Oct 24, 2015 - Vanderbilt 10 vs. Missouri 3
