How to watch Vanderbilt vs. N. Illinois: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Northern Illinois football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. N. Illinois (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 0-3-0; N. Illinois 1-2-0
What to Know
N. Illinois has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Vanderbilt at noon ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
The Huskies played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 44-8 blowout to Nebraska two weeks ago. One thing holding N. Illinois back was the mediocre play of QB Ross Bowers, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception.
Vanderbilt's rough patch got a bit rougher last week after their third loss in a row. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 66-38 punch to the gut against LSU. The Commodores were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38-17.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: N. Illinois are stumbling into the game with the third fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 4 on the season. The Commodores have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 16th worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 6 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Commodores are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Huskies.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
