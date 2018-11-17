How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt Commodores (home) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (away)
Current records: Vanderbilt 4-6; Ole Miss 5-5
What to Know
Ole Miss are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.3 points per game before their next match. They will square off against Vanderbilt at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. If the game is anything like the 57-35 finish from the last time they met, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Ole Miss have been struggling to pick up a win, with their contest against Texas A&M last week making it three winless games in a row. Ole Miss took a 24-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas A&M. DaMarkus Lodge and Jordan Ta'amu were two go-getters for Ole Miss despite the defeat. The former caught 6 passes for 122 yards and 1 touchdown, while the latter accumulated 373 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Ta'amu has been a consistent playmaker for Ole Miss as this was the fourth good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 28-33 to Missouri.
The two teams will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $17.38
Prediction
The Commodores are a solid 3 point favorite against the Rebels.
This season, Vanderbilt are 6-3-0 against the spread. As for Ole Miss, they are 2-7-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Commodores as a 2.5 point favorite.
Series History
Ole Miss have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Vanderbilt.
- 2017 - Ole Miss Rebels 57 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 35
- 2016 - Vanderbilt Commodores 38 vs. Ole Miss Rebels 17
- 2015 - Ole Miss Rebels 27 vs. Vanderbilt Commodores 16
