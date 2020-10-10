Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

Current Records: South Carolina 0-2; Vanderbilt 0-2

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores head home again Saturday, but with the point spread against them by 13.5 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. Vanderbilt and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores have not won a single game against USC in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since October of 2015.

A victory for Vanderbilt just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 41-7 punch to the gut against the LSU Tigers. Vanderbilt was surely aware of their 21-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. QB Ken Seals had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with a passing completion percentage of only 44%.

Meanwhile, USC came up short against the Florida Gators last week, falling 38-24. The Gamecocks were down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of RB Kevin Harris, who rushed for one TD and 100 yards on 22 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD.

After unsatisfying finishes in their previous games, both teams are out for the full three points in this fixture. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

Odds

The Gamecocks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college football odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gamecocks, as the game opened with the Gamecocks as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

South Carolina have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last six years.