How to watch Vanderbilt vs. UNLV: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Vanderbilt vs. UNLV football game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt (home) vs. UNLV (away)
Current Records: Vanderbilt 1-4-0; UNLV 1-4-0
What to Know
UNLV is hoping to patch up the holes a defense that has allowed an average of 37.4 goals per matchup. They will face off against Vanderbilt on the road at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. UNLV is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Rebels last week, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 38-13 defeat to Boise State. QB Kenyon Oblad had a pretty forgettable game: despite two touchdowns, he threw one interception with only 4.76 yards per passing attempt.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss couldn't quite live up to the 64-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Vanderbilt ended up on the wrong side of a painful 31-6 walloping at Ole Miss' hands. Vanderbilt might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 36-29 victory against Ole Miss when they last met November of last year.
The teams both will surely be scraping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Rebels are 15th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 218.40 on average. The Commodores have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 503.60 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Vanderbilt Stadium -- Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Commodores are a big 14-point favorite against the Rebels.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
