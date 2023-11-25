1st Quarter Report

Virginia Tech is on the board, but we're still waiting on Virginia to respond. Virginia Tech has jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead against Virginia.

If Virginia Tech keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-6 in no time. On the other hand, Virginia will have to make due with a 3-9 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Virginia Cavaliers

Current Records: Virginia Tech 5-6, Virginia 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia

David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium -- Charlottesville, Virginia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $71.41

What to Know

Virginia Tech is 6-1 against Virginia since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at David A. Harrison III Field at Scott Stadium. Despite being away, Virginia Tech is looking at a 1.5-point advantage in the spread.

The point spread may have favored Virginia Tech last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 35-28 to North Carolina State.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kyron Drones, who threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Drones has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last nine games he's played. Da'Quan Felton was another key contributor, picking up 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Virginia finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 30-27 win over Duke on Saturday.

Anthony Colandrea was on fire: he threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Colandrea has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last six games he's played. Another player making a difference was Malik Washington, who picked up 112 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Virginia, racking up 12 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Will Bettridge: he added nine points with three field goals, and another three kicking extra points.

Virginia Tech's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-6. As for Virginia, their win bumped their record up to 3-8.

Odds

Virginia Tech is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Virginia, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Virginia Tech has won 6 out of their last 7 games against Virginia.

Nov 27, 2021 - Virginia Tech 29 vs. Virginia 24

Dec 12, 2020 - Virginia Tech 33 vs. Virginia 15

Nov 29, 2019 - Virginia 39 vs. Virginia Tech 30

Nov 23, 2018 - Virginia Tech 34 vs. Virginia 31

Nov 24, 2017 - Virginia Tech 10 vs. Virginia 0

Nov 26, 2016 - Virginia Tech 52 vs. Virginia 10

Nov 28, 2015 - Virginia Tech 23 vs. Virginia 20

Injury Report for Virginia

Coen King: out (Elbow)

Perris Jones: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Antonio Clary: out (Ankle)

Tony Muskett: questionable (Foot)

Olasunkonmi Agunloye: Out for the Season (Knee)

Langston Long: Out for the Season (Foot)

Xavier Brown: questionable (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Virginia Tech